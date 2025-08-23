BACK TO SCHOOL: Westside Ultimate Frisbee tryouts next week, for all high-school students

We’re now a week away from Labor Day weekend, and most students return to school right after that. As we’ve been mentioning, that means sports start up, too, and that’s not just the traditional sports … here’s another announcement we were asked to share – note that it’s for ALL local high-school students:

High Schoolers: Looking for a new fall sport?

Join Westside Ultimate Frisbee!

Westside is a no cut team for high schoolers in West Seattle that welcomes all genders across our JV, Varsity, and Club teams.

Join in the official start of season practices and varsity tryouts Aug 25-29.

Monday-Friday, 4-6 p.m. at Lincoln Park Baseball Fields.

If you have any questions or would like more info, contact WSHSfrisbee@gmail.com