BACK TO SCHOOL: West Seattle High School’s reminder for athletes’ families

(WSB photo, Hiawatha Playfield, Wednesday)

Visiting the Hiawatha Community Center work zone on Wednesday (story later today), we noticed the West Seattle High School football team on the field. That’s another reminder that the new school year is approaching – most local schools start a day or two after Labor Day – and WSHS athletic director Corey Sorenson has asked us to remind athletes’ families that it’s time to register, if they haven’t done so already. This document he provided includes information on how, as well as start dates for the fall sports (Wednesday was Day 1 for football, while other sports start tryouts next Monday, August 25) and a must-attend info night for families on September 2nd.