BACK TO SCHOOL: West Seattle High School volleyball tryouts start soon

(November 2024 WSB photo)

Last year, West Seattle High School volleyball coach Scott Behrbaum and his team went to state. Their followup season is just around the corner, and it’s tryout time soon. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you:

Reminder for Players and Parents: West Seattle High School Volleyball Tryouts Begin August 25th!

West Seattle High School’s volleyball tryouts for the upcoming season are just around the corner, kicking off on Monday, August 25th. Parents of student-athletes are reminded that all required athletic forms must be completed in Final Forms prior to tryouts in order for students to participate.

Please visit the WSHS athletic registration page at:

westseattlehs.seattleschools.org/student-life/athletics/athletic-registration

If you have questions about the upcoming tryouts or the volleyball program please contact westseattlevolleyballteam@gmail.com

Go Wildcats!