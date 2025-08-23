Admiral Block Party, Bend It Like Booker, Roper Romp, Halloween sale, more for your West Seattle Saturday! Plus major traffic alerts

From early morning until late night, here’s what’s on our list for you, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, starting with major traffic alerts:

(Traffic camera showing south side of California/Admiral closure)

TRAFFIC ALERTS/BUS CHANGES; The low bridge is closed for repairs all weekend, as announced here; California SW is closed between Admiral Way and College Street until late tonight for the Admiral Block Party (more on that event below); if you have to leave the peninsula, check the revised WSDOT road-work plan. Also see Metro‘s site for route revisions resulting from closures.

GARAGE/YARD SALES: See the newest listings in the WSB Community Forums.

SATURDAY GROUP RUN: West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) leads Saturday 8 am free group runs!

HALLOWEEN DECORATIONS SALE: Patricia‘s getting out of the Halloween business after years of spirited decorating and is selling all her gear to raise money for the West Seattle Food Bank, 9 am-4 pm today and tomorrow. (2752 38th SW)

HEAVILY MEDITATED: Free 9 am outdoor meditation at Schmitz Preserve Park (5551 SW Admiral Way) – register here.

ADMIRAL BLOCK PARTY: 10 am to 9 pm, in the closed-to-traffic street on California Avenue SW between Admiral and College, this year’s end-of-summer festival presented by the Admiral Neighborhood Association is bigger than ever! Vendor/business/organization booths are open 10 am until 6 pm (or later); here’s the participant list. Live music is on the midblock main stage 11 am-9 pm – here’s the lineup:

Justin Kausal-Hayes – 11 am

Sad Dad Autumn – 12:00 pm

School of Rock – 1:15 pm

Michael Pearsall – 2:30 pm

Potholes – 3:45 pm

Baby Crow Flight School – 5:15 pm

Six Killers – 6:30 pm

Sun King – 7:45 pm

Local restaurants have extended outdoor cafés so you can enjoy food and drink as part of the festival fun! Come hang out with your neighbors and support your neighborhood purveyors.

INTRODUCTORY WALK: First of two sequential weekly walking events – meeting at the same spot, 47th/Fauntleroy, first at 9:30 am for a flat-terrain 1-mile walk.

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: That’s followed immediately by this 10 am walk, which you can join even if you didn’t go on the introductory walk. Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

BEND IT LIKE BOOKER: 10 am today until 11:15 am Sunday – 25 hours of stories, conversations, and community, convened by the 34th District Democrats at the Machinists Union Hall in southwest South Park (9125 15th Place South) – here’s our preview; here’s a list of some of the participants. Tickets = $10 donation; through that link, you can buy a ticket to watch online too.

FAREWELL TO FOUNDER: Sarah Skamser, who founded the Garden Center at South Seattle College (6000 16th SW, north end of campus), is retiring, and you’re invited to stop by and say goodbye 10 am-2 pm.

DELRIDGE FARMERS’ MARKET: 10 am-2 pm, Saturdays through October, in and around the courtyard at Hope Academy in South Delridge (9421 18th SW). Fresh produce, cooked-on-site food, body-care products, more!

MASTER GARDENERS: Have a garden-related question? They’re ready to answer! Saturdays this summer, they’re at The Home Depot (7345 Delridge Way SW), 10 am-2 pm.

MORNING MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 10:30 am-noon at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), Marco de Carvalho and Friends perform. Info about Marco’s music is here.

FREE WRITING GROUP: 10:30 am – free weekly in-person group for writers of all levels. For location info, go here.

BENEFIT BARBECUE: “Dog Days of Summer” at West Seattle Thriftway (4201 SW Morgan; WSB sponsor), 11 am-3 pm fresh-grilled lunch available to benefit pet-assisting nonprofit.

LOW TIDE ARTS STUDIO OPEN HOUSE: 11 am-3 pm, drop in to visit the studio in the Fauntleroy Church/Y building – make art, enter a raffle, tour the space, look ahead to fall workshops! (9140 California SW)

WEST SEATTLE’S ONLY SPRAYPARK: Highland Park Spraypark (1100 SW Cloverdale) continues daily operations through Labor Day, 11 am-8 pm.

FAMILY READING TIME: At Paper Boat Booksellers, 11 am family reading time. (4522 California SW)

WADING POOL: The one city-run wading pool scheduled to be open in West Seattle today is Lincoln Park, 12 pm-7 pm (8011 Fauntleroy Way SW, near north parking lot).

COLMAN POOL: 12-7 pm swim sessions at Lincoln Park‘s heated saltwater pool (on the shore, 8011 Fauntleroy Way SW).

LOG HOUSE MUSEUM OPEN: Explore the present and past at the home of West Seattle history, open for your visit, noon-4 pm – see the exhibit about Seattle Teriyaki, only one week left! (61st/Stevens)

VIETNAMESE CULTURAL CENTER: The center is open to visitors noon-3 pm, as explained here. (2236 SW Orchard)

VISCON CELLARS TASTING ROOM/WINE BAR: Tasting room open – wine by the glass or bottle – 1-6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor).

NORTHWEST WINE ACADEMY TASTING ROOM, WINE BAR, STORE: On the north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus:

The Northwest Wine Academy Tasting Room, Wine Bar, and Retail Store are open Thursday-Saturday from 1-6 pm. Come taste and purchase our student-produced wine! The Northwest Wine Academy features a large tasting room and retail store. While tasting one of our current releases, you can request a tour of our barrel room and bottling area.

BEER JUNCTION BIKE CLUB: All ages, all levels, 2 pm ride, starts and ends at The Beer Junction (4511 California SW), plus 4 pm smash-burger pop-up!

FREE MASSAGE: Walk into Nepenthe (9447 35th SW) 3-5 pm for short, specific free massage.

ALSO AT NEPENTHE: Summer mini-market starting at 3 pm!

WEST SEATTLE ROPER ROMP: Get out your wig and caftan and Mrs. Roper spirit for this annual costumed pub crawl, starting with a 5 pm meetup at Junction Plaza Park. (42nd SW/SW Alaska)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Singer-songwriter Paul Gerard, 6-8 pm at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor)

LIVE AT EASY STREET RECORDS: 7 pm, Pete Droge performs in-store, free, all ages. (4559 California SW)

LIVE MUSIC AT THE SKYLARK: 8 pm (doors at 7), The Elephant Room, Karismata, Anona. 21+. $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: Saturday spinning starts at 9 pm – tonight it’s DJ Shonuph at Revelry Room. (4547 California SW).

SATURDAY NIGHT SK8 PARTY: 9 pm-midnight with rotating DJ Josh and DJ NightMere, 21+, at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW, White Center).

KARAOKE AT TALARICO’S: Closing out our Saturday list, 0 pm karaoke at Talarico’s Pizzeria. (4718 California SW)

Got a West Seattle event coming up? If community members are welcome, your event is welcome on our calendar! Please email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!