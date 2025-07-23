YOU CAN HELP: Pencil Me In For Kids school-supply donation drive begins

The start of next school year is closer than you think, so it’s time for families to start thinking about school supplies. Again this year, the Rotary Club of West Seattle (WSB sponsor) is collecting donated supplies in its longrunning Pencil Me In For Kids drive. Here’s the announcement sent to us to share with you, explaining how to help:

Pencil Me In For Kids (PMIFK) is a West Seattle Rotary sponsored project that has provided basic school supplies to West Seattle K-5 students in need since 1995. Their 30th annual School Supply Drive launched this week and runs through August 1.

You can help by donating supplies that elementary school students frequently use, such as folders with pockets (e.g., Pee-Chees), glue sticks, pens, pencils, pink erasers, washable fine tip color markers, washable fine and slant-tip black markers, and wide-ruled paper.

Drop-off sites include Brookdale Admiral Heights Senior Living, Fauntleroy Church, Fauntleroy YMCA, Potter Construction (call 206-237-3603 first), and West Seattle Thriftway.

Supplies can also be dropped off at the Rotary luncheon meeting on July 29 at the West Seattle Golf Course clubhouse (11:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. only).

Online donations allow Pencil Me In For Kids to buy school supplies at a discount. Online donations can be made via the West Seattle Rotary Foundation (bit.ly/3Uio6rh) and are tax-deductible to the extent allowed by law. (Note: Select Local Projects on the drop-down list and type “PMIFY” on the notes.)

Sue Lindblom, former owner of Illusions Hair Design, founded Pencil Me In For Kids 30 years ago and continues to coordinate the annual drive.

“In the beginning, we raised modest amounts of money for the back-to-school supplies for student wish lists,” said Sue. “Our only thought was to get supplies to kids who needed them so they wouldn’t feel left out and hopefully their self-esteem could be helped. Thirty years later, Pencil Me In For Kids has supported thousands of K-5 students throughout West Seattle.”

Hosted by the Rotary Club of West Seattle, PMIFK is one of several local Rotary projects that support children, youth, and schools, including Music4Life (collecting orchestra and band instruments for K-12 music programs) and a variety of scholarships and awards. Learn more at westseattlerotary.org/projects/local.