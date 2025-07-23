WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Sound Transit Board to consider more West Seattle property acquisitions

(July 11 photo by Dave Gershgorn for WSB)

Planning continues for West Seattle’s Sound Transit light-rail project, though the big issue of how to cover the potential $7 billion cost remains unsettled. The agency had a booth at West Seattle Summer Fest earlier this month to answer questions, and the ST Board has a West Seattle-related vote on the agenda for its monthly meeting tomorrow: Acquisition of three more properties, two residential parcels in the 3200 block of SW Genesee and a Port-owned parcel at 1011 SW Klickitat. The Port-owned parcel would be in relation to the new light-rail-only bridge in the project plan, with the board resolution noting “an early need for a bi-directional load test”; the immediate need for the two residential parcels wasn’t clear, so we asked ST to explain. Spokesperson Henry Bendon says, “These two properties would be used for the construction of the guideway and Avalon Station.” The timing of the acquisitions is due, he says, to personal circumstances of the owners “that necessitate acquisition and relocation as soon as possible.” Tomorrow’s board meeting is at 1:30 pm at Sound Transit HQ downtown, also streamed online; the agenda has details on attending as well as on how to participate in public comment.

ALSO OF NOTE: Related to the aforementioned “bi-directional load test,” a recent city land-use bulletin circulated word of a shoreline-development permit application for a project to install a “test shaft.” See the notice here; comments are open until August 15 (the notice explains how to submit them).