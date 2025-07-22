Remembering William W. Van Cleave Jr., 1942-2025

Family and friends are remembering Bill Van Cleave, and sharing this remembrance with his communities:

William “Bill” Wallace Van Cleave Jr. passed away peacefully on Friday, July 11, 2025, surrounded by his beloved wife of 58 years, Pauline “Patty” T. Van Cleave, his daughter Kimberly Van Cleave Michaels, and son-in-law Robert Michaels.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, to the late William Wallace Van Cleave Sr. and Catherine Streiff Van Cleave, Bill grew up in Webster Groves, cheering on the Cardinals with his younger siblings, Lynn Van Cleave Martin and Peter Van Cleave. Bill was proud to be an Eagle Scout as a young man and graduated from Webster Groves High School. After high school, he enlisted in the Army Reserves and was stationed at Ft. Leonard Wood. Bill painted houses to put himself through Drury College and went on to follow his father’s career path in the insurance industry. After graduation, Bill headed to Hartford, Connecticut, where he met his future wife, Patty, the first month after his arrival! He then began a long and successful career at The Travelers Insurance Company in Downtown Hartford. A few years later, the couple welcomed their daughter, Kim.

Bill enjoyed life’s little routines — especially riding the bus into Hartford with Governor Ella Grasso — and found joy in simple pleasures like wearing a nice suit, walking his dogs, and pedaling his bike around Old Saybrook. A true artist at heart, he was known for his lightning-fast portraits and capturing a pastoral scene or a favorite pet.

With a kind heart and steady mind, Bill was a man of strong traditions and stronger handshakes. A devoted member of Grace Episcopal Church, he lent his voice to the choir and spent more than 25 years as a lay reader, visiting nursing homes in Newington, CT. Bill joined the Masons of Newington Sequin-Level Lodge 140 and enjoyed that brotherhood. He was also a passionate, and thorough, genealogist and founder of the Van Cleave family website.

Bill had a gift for working with his hands — whether it was building a breakfast nook, fixing a fence, or crafting an antique-inspired wooden canopy bed. Every nail and brushstroke came with precision and pride. In 2010, he and Patty became residents of Seattle to be near their two grandsons, Burke and Shepard Michaels. He cherished every moment being with them and watching them grow. While in Seattle, he joined the Masons there and became a Worshipful Master for Alki Lodge 152.

Bill’s life will be celebrated this summer on both coasts with intimate family gatherings, featuring his artwork. He will be laid to rest in Fairview Cemetery in West Hartford, Connecticut. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Labs4rescue.com — a nod to Bill’s deep love of his dogs.

