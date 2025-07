The WSB West Seattle Lost and Found (non-pets) board has been busy lately. It’s a self-post section – go to https://westseattleblog.com/log-in if you don’t already have an ID for our Community Forums – but some announcements show up via email, and this one seems potentially urgent:

I found an engraved wooden cane with the name “Peggy” on it. I found it in the alley behind my home (5300 block SW Admiral way) – Please text finder at 206-661-0069 to schedule pickup.