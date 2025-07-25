Band Jam, Thriftway Local Taste & Tent Sale, free outdoor movie, more for your West Seattle Friday!

(Thursday’s Alki sunset, photo by Mike Burns)

Here’s what’s happening, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center is open for plant-shopping Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

KNIFE-SHARPENING POPUP: Kneighborhood Knives is back at Hotwire Coffee (4410 California SW), 10 am-5 pm. Tomorrow too! $12/knife.

HIGHLAND PARK SPRAYPARK: The spraypark is open every day 11 am-8 pm. Free. (1100 SW Cloverdale)

WHITE CENTER LIBRARY GUILD SIDEWALK SALE: Support library programs by shopping this rummage/book sale 11 am-4 pm. Tomorrow too! (1409 SW 107th)

LOW-LOW TIDE: -2.6 feet at 11:52 am.

WEST SEATTLE THRIFTWAY LOCAL TASTE & TENT SALE: First of three days to come shop the tent sale and taste the wares offered by dozens of vendors, noon-5 pm. (California/Fauntleroy)

WADING POOLS: Lincoln Park (noon-7 pm), Delridge, and Hiawatha (both noon-5:30 pm) will be open today, because the city expects some sunshine and warmer temps this afternoon.

COLMAN POOL: The heated salt-water pool is open to the public today, noon-7 pm.

SEATTLE TERIYAKI HISTORY & MORE: See this new exhibit at the Log House Museum (61st/Stevens) while the museum is open noon-4 pm today.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

ALL-CITY BAND JAM: Marching-band performances at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle), 6 pm, showcase in preparation for the Seafair Torchlight Parade (among other things). Free. Update from All-City Band:

The lineup will feature performances by: – Seattle All-City Band

– Seattle Sounders Sound Wave

– Seahawks Blue Thunder Drumline

– Kennedy Catholic High School Marching Band

– Sumner High School Spartan Marching Band,

– Chaotic Noise Marching Corps

– Rainbow City

– Seismic Sound Drumline

– The Blowout Heavies Come hungry as we will have several food trucks selling concessions beginning when doors open at 5.

DUBSEA FISH STICKS: 6:35 pm home game vs. the Gumberoos is sold out!

AT THE SKYLARK: 6:30 pm, All Hype “3D” West Coast Tour w/ Everything’s Fine, Swim Down, The Rat Utopia Experiment at The Skylark (3803 Delridge Way SW). $10/door, all ages.

COFFIN BREAK AT EASY STREET: Live revival release record party for Coffin Break at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW), 7 pm, free, all ages.

FULL LIFE CRISIS: West Seattle band plays Tim’s Tavern (16th/98th, in White Center) at 8 pm.

FREE OUTDOOR MOVIE: 8:30-ish pm at Maarten Park (42nd SW/SW Juneau), “Wall-E” is the free movie, popcorn provided!

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Sessions spins tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating with live music – tonight, sing and skate! Skateraoke with Baby Ketten Karaoke – 9 pm at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW). 21+. $18 cover/$5 skates.

