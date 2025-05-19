WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Early morning hit-run west of The Junction

That’s a reader photo of a damaged vehicle that several people have asked about today, along SW Alaska near 47th. Here’s what we have learned so far: Police were dispatched around 5:30 am to a report that this car, parked and unoccupied, had been hit by a driver in a white car who then “ran away” from the scene. A subsequent exchange from recorded incident audio reported that the abandoned white car was stolen from Snohomish County. That car was towed, leaving this one behind, likely belonging to a nearby resident.