West Seattle, Washington

01 Thursday

55℉

SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: About that cluster of fishing boats

May 1, 2025 10:30 am
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Seen at sea | West Seattle news

Thanks to Kim for sending the photo of fishing boats clustered off west-facing West Seattle. As WSB archives confirm, May 1 is the annual start to recreational lingcod season. (Learn about lingcod here.) Though we haven’t been by to doublecheck yet, Seattle Parks had told us last week that Don Armeni Boat Ramp would be fully operational by today – just in time. Other big local fishing events coming up include the brief-and-popular spot-shrimp season on May 21.

Share This

1 Reply to "SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: About that cluster of fishing boats"

  • Dwg May 1, 2025 (11:14 am)
    Reply

    lingcod opener. fifty boats all scrambling for the two of-sized sea monsters on that rockpile. :)

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.