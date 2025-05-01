SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: About that cluster of fishing boats

Thanks to Kim for sending the photo of fishing boats clustered off west-facing West Seattle. As WSB archives confirm, May 1 is the annual start to recreational lingcod season. (Learn about lingcod here.) Though we haven’t been by to doublecheck yet, Seattle Parks had told us last week that Don Armeni Boat Ramp would be fully operational by today – just in time. Other big local fishing events coming up include the brief-and-popular spot-shrimp season on May 21.
West Seattle, Washington
