Remembrance, crime updates, housing policy, membership growth & more @ Fauntleroy Community Association’s May meeting

By Jason Grotelueschen

Reporting for West Seattle Blog

The Fauntleroy Community Association gathered for their May meeting on Tuesday night, featuring discussion about crime and safety, housing, recruiting new members and sharing remembrances of one of their own.

The public meeting was held in the packed front room of the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse, with FCA president Frank Immel facilitating.

REMEMBERING MIKE DEY: Members expressed heartfelt condolences regarding the loss of longtime FCA president Mike Dey, who died in April. The group shared memories of Mike, highlighting his significant contributions as a community leader, friend, and pillar of the neighborhood. His impact on the association and the community was deeply felt, and members acknowledged the ongoing grief and the challenge of moving forward in his absence. Dey’s wife Susan Lantz-Dey was also praised for her partnership and significant contributions. Immel called Dey a dear friend and said FCA meant so much to him, and that “we have to figure out a way forward without him; his legacy will live on.”

CRIME PREVENTION AND COMMUNITY SAFETY: Joining the meeting remotely was SPD’s Jennifer Satterwhite, Crime Prevention Coordinator from the Southwest Precinct, who presented a recent batch of crime statistics for the area, saying that overall “the numbers look great.”

For the SW Precinct area, comparing 2025 to 2024: An 18% decrease in crime year-to-date (300 fewer incidents), burglary down 40% (125 fewer), and auto theft down 43% (165 fewer). Shots fired: 34 incidents this year (down from 39 last year), but Satterwhite called out a disturbing trend, with a notable increase in casings recovered per incident (one incident had 110 casings), often related to “ghost guns” and modified firearms. (Editor’s note: This meeting was three days before the multiple gunfire incidents of Friday, so those numbers obviously aren’t reflected.)

For Fauntleroy, the numbers were also down, although Satterwhite noted that because overall crime numbers are very low, some of the percentage changes will seem higher. Crime was down 50% over last year (28 fewer); auto theft down 60% (10 fewer), larceny theft down 45% (15 fewer). There has been one shots fired incident, same as last year,

The group also discussed the geographical boundaries for crime statistics and the inclusion of areas like 35th and Roxbury St — Satterwhite said that, generally, the Fauntleroy neighborhood is considered to be west of 35th.

Immel asked about a recent issue regarding a homeless encampment at Cove Park, in which the neighborhood coordinated with King County Wastewater and A Cleaner Alki to resolve the issue and clean up the site, and after a couple of days the people moved on. Immel said there was frustration because they had reached out to the CARE team, who said they couldn’t help and recommended the Find It Fix It app, but there was a backlog of about 40 other cases. Satterwhite empathized with the concerns, and suggested that people can always reach out to her for assistance and she may be able to help route the request (Her contact information is Jennifer.Satterwhite@seattle.gov and 206-471-2849

The next SW Precinct Advisory Council meeting will be June 3rd at 6:30 pm at the High Point Neighborhood House, with various officials as guests including city attorney Ann Davison and city council chair Sara Nelson.

ONE SEATTLE PLAN & HOUSING POLICY DISCUSSION: FCA board member Dave Follis provided an update on the city’s proposed rezoning plan and other components of the One Seattle Plan, which will impact Fauntleroy and the entire city. The plan team will be hosting a public hearing to gather feedback on Monday, May 19 (learn more here and register here). Follis mentioned the recent passage of Council Bill 120949 which involves zoning: “relating to land use and zoning; expanding housing options by easing barriers to the construction and use of accessory dwelling units as required by state legislation.” Follis said that it “makes it easier to build ADUs and DADUs,” among other things.

Neighbor Chris Lampkin, a regular attendee in recent months, introduced his friend and colleague Erin House (the two serve together on the staff of King County Councilmember Teresa Mosqueda). Lampkin said he invited House to the meeting because of her expertise in housing policy, which has been a hot topic in recent FCA meetings. House shared insights on state and city roles, affordable housing definitions (housing is affordable if costs are ≤30% of a person’s income), and the challenges of affordability, property taxes, and zoning. House also shared her personal experiences on the topic, having recently been able to purchase a DADU for herself and her daughter, as a single parent. She added that it’s important to realize the complexity of the issue of housing: “it’s a piecemeal discussion, and a long conversation,” she said, “and we haven’t been able to move the needle quickly.”

Members discussed the impact of new housing regulations, neighborhood concerns about density, privacy, and tree cover, and the historical context of exclusionary zoning and redlining. Also, members asked questions and discussed builder/developer profits, property tax impacts, and the feasibility of converting commercial property to residential use. Attendees agreed that it’s important to push for more information and clear communication from city and state agencies.

MEMBERSHIP GROWTH AND OUTREACH: Board members and attendees discussed intentional strategies to increase FCA membership beyond the current 240 family memberships (this represents less than 10% of the 3,500-home “catchment area” that FCA considers to be its market for potential members in the neighborhood).

Suggestions included having members do more active outreach at events, setting membership goals and sticking with them, leveraging local newsletters, QR code flyers, and partnerships with local businesses and organizations and schools. Immel emphasized the importance of “being more intentional” in talking to people at events and members agreed that face-to-face engagement is the most effective method for increasing membership and contributions.

EVENT RECAPS AND PLANNING:

Spring Egg Hunt: (WSB coverage here) Organizers reported that the Fauntleroy egg hunt on April 12 was a big success, with 63 children (and their accompanying adults) participating. They shared suggestions for improving the registration process and logistics of the event in the future, but overall all went well.

Fall Festival Fundraiser: (WSB coverage here) Endolyne Joe’s was the place to be on May 6, with a fundraiser benefitting FCA’s annual Fall Festival. Organizers reported that the event raised a total of $2,379 through raffle tickets and Joe’s contributions, and there are plans for another fundraiser at Super Deli Mart in June.

CROSSING FLAGS: FCA has procured 55 new flags, which neighbors can use to cross the streets safely in Fauntleroy. Some of the flags are stolen or get damaged over time, thus the need to replace them. Board members also discussed the need for new flag-holding containers as well as ongoing maintenance.

FERRY AND INFRASTRUCTURE: Plans are progressing for the Fauntleroy ferry dock expansion (longer dock, the 124-car option) as well as the pending installation of a new traffic light this fall. Concerns include intersection congestion and the need for renderings before city approval. (WSF has its systemwide online community meetings noon Wednesday and 6 pm Thursday – register here to get the link.) Members also discussed the possibility of the group discussing culvert improvement projects in a future meeting..

NEXT MEETING: Scheduled for Tuesday, June 10, at Fauntleroy Schoolhouse.