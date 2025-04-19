Longtime Fauntleroy leader Mike Dey has died

Fauntleroy has lost a longtime leader.

Just a few months after resigning as Fauntleroy Community Association president after 11 years, Mike Dey has unexpectedly died at age 74.

His wife Susan Lantz-Dey had been outdoors at their home Thursday night, then came indoors to mae dinner, and found him unconscious. Seattle Fire medics responded but were unable to revive him.

This past January’s FCA meeting was Mr. Dey’s last one as president. As we reported in meeting coverage, he planned to stay on the board at least a year to help with the transition, but was hoping that handing over the reins would mean “new ideas can float to the top.”

In the subsequent edition of the FCA’s quarterly newsletter, editor Judy Pickens published this list of highlights from Mr. Dey’s years of leadership (while noting he would be first to point out that many others assisted):

*increased residential memberships from 121 to 224 and business memberships from 6 to 15. *administered an annual FCA budget that more than doubled to $11,800. *beautified the Endolyne business area with 23 planter boxes and maintained them. *introduced crossing flags for pedestrian safety at 11 intersections in the neighborhood. *opposed pickleball courts and an off-leash dog area in Lincoln Park. *took positions on ferry-terminal replacement and pressed at city and state levels to be heard. *examined and responded to numerous city proposals to increase building heights and density and decrease street and off-street parking for residents. *took positions to enforce the city’s noise ordinance and retain funding for public safety. *supported federal funding for repairing the West Seattle high bridge. *introduced annual community egg and pumpkin hunts. *pushed for converting Brace Point Dr. SW to one way and improving parking, adding a guard rail along Marine View Dr. SW, installing a wide-angle mirror for traffic safety at SW Roxbury and SW Marine View Dr., and adding traffic calming and pedestrian safety striping at problem locations. *succeeded in getting the state to remove creosote logs and debris from Fauntleroy Cove. *introduced automated FCA membership renewal and payment options.

A full obituary and word on memorial plans will be forthcoming.