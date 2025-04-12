PHOTOS: Fauntleroy Community Association’s 2025 Egg Hunt, and your options for next weekend

(WSB photos by Dave Gershgorn)

The first major egg hunt of the season was graced with sunshine on the Fauntleroy Schoolhouse grounds this afternoon. Fauntleroy Community Association volunteers hid 600 eggs filled with non-candy treats – and then let the egg-hunters run wild:

Photojournalist Dave Gershgorn was there for WSB, to capture the excitement:

A few eggs had special prizes – so families paused to peek inside:

The FCA got out ahead of the rest of the egg-hunting pack.

Next weekend, your options are many:

–Lincoln Park at 10 am Saturday with Eastridge Church

–Delridge and High Point Community Centers at 10 am Saturday with Seattle Parks

–Three hunts at Ounces on Saturday afternoon – noon for ages 4-8, 3 pm for ages 3 and under, 5 pm for grownups

-Some local churches also have egg hunts on Easter Sunday – we’re continuing to add to our listings.

(Are we missing yours? Email the info ASAP to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)