HAPPENING NOW: Dine-out benefit – and basket raffle – for Fauntleroy Fall Festival

Think fall! The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is powered by volunteers and donations, and you can help with the latter via a dine-out benefit and basket raffle happening right now at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW). Just look for the festival crew in the back room – and the table full of baskets you can try for!

From adult beverages to kid activities, this year’s baskets offer a variety of fun. And merch from local businesses too, like The Birdhouse:

You can buy four raffle tickets for $5 or “an arm’s length” for $20. The raffle will happen a little before this benefit ends – Endolyne Joe’s is donating. part of the proceeds till 9 – and you don’t have to be present to win.