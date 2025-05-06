West Seattle, Washington

06 Tuesday

74℉

HAPPENING NOW: Dine-out benefit – and basket raffle – for Fauntleroy Fall Festival

May 6, 2025 5:50 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   Fauntleroy | West Seattle news

Think fall! The Fauntleroy Fall Festival is powered by volunteers and donations, and you can help with the latter via a dine-out benefit and basket raffle happening right now at Endolyne Joe’s (9261 45th SW). Just look for the festival crew in the back room – and the table full of baskets you can try for!

From adult beverages to kid activities, this year’s baskets offer a variety of fun. And merch from local businesses too, like The Birdhouse:

You can buy four raffle tickets for $5 or “an arm’s length” for $20. The raffle will happen a little before this benefit ends – Endolyne Joe’s is donating. part of the proceeds till 9 – and you don’t have to be present to win.

Share This

No Replies to "HAPPENING NOW: Dine-out benefit - and basket raffle - for Fauntleroy Fall Festival"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.