READER REPORT: West Seattle High School student musicians get Southern California showcase

If you wondered why the West Seattle High School Band didn’t play at the West Seattle 5K on Sunday instead of an ad-hoc Alumni Pep Band, here’s one good reason: The band is one of three WSHS music groups visiting Southern California right now, where they were part of a special student showcase. WSHS music director Ethan Thomas sent the photos and report:

The WSHS Band, Orchestra, and Choir traveled down to Southern California this past Saturday to participate in Disney’s Imagination Campus performances at Disneyland and California Adventure. All three groups performed in the parks and attended studio soundtrack workshop sessions.

They planned to wrap up their tour with some time out at Santa Monica before heading home tonight.