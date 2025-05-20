PARK ALERT: Tree still down on Lincoln Park beach path

Thanks to Kelly for the photo. They and others have pointed out that the tree down across Lincoln Park‘s north beach path, first mentioned to us Monday evening and shown in our morning weather/traffic roundup today, still hasn’t been cleared. If on foot, you can step over it, but bicycles, strollers, wheelchairs, etc., can’t navigate it as easily. We asked Seattle Parks this morning about the plan for clearing it; no reply yet, though they did acknowledge our inquiry.