West Seattle, Washington

20 Tuesday

50℉

PARK ALERT: Tree still down on Lincoln Park beach path

May 20, 2025 7:50 pm
|      1 COMMENT
 |   Safety | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

Thanks to Kelly for the photo. They and others have pointed out that the tree down across Lincoln Park‘s north beach path, first mentioned to us Monday evening and shown in our morning weather/traffic roundup today, still hasn’t been cleared. If on foot, you can step over it, but bicycles, strollers, wheelchairs, etc., can’t navigate it as easily. We asked Seattle Parks this morning about the plan for clearing it; no reply yet, though they did acknowledge our inquiry.

Share This

1 Reply to "PARK ALERT: Tree still down on Lincoln Park beach path"

  • AN May 20, 2025 (8:15 pm)
    Reply

    I walk this path with my toddler in a stroller and dog every single day (without anything in my ears, on purpose) and dread something like this happening every single time. Does Seattle Parks check the health of these trees and their root system on the regular? If not, it seems like they’d have a hell of a lawsuit on their hands if someone is hurt or killed by such a fall.

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.