Here are your West Seattle Friday options!

(White azaleas, photographed by Gary Pro)

Here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

EARLY SALES: West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day is TOMORROW, but a few sales are starting today (use these numbers to look up locations and descriptions on the map/list), including Sales 26, 43, 66, 136, 375, 395, 458, 486.

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: 10 am-11:30 am open gym for little kids is back at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

SOUTH SEATTLE COLLEGE GARDEN CENTER: The center (a WSB sponsor) is open Thursdays-Saturdays 10 am-3 pm, north end of the South Seattle College (6000 16th SW; WSB sponsor) campus.

BABY STORY TIME: Noon at Delridge Library, free! (5423 Delridge Way SW)

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SOFTBALL: Postseason game for West Seattle HS vs. Seattle Prep, 1:30 pm at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

WEST SEATTLE INDIVISIBLE POSTCARD WRITING: 1:30-4 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

SEATTLE BEER WEEK – FREE FRIES! 4-9 pm at Ounces (3809 Delridge Way SW), free fries with an SBW beer purchase.

KENYON HALL CABARET: Monthly drag show at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW), all ages, doors at 6, show at 6:30, tickets here.

SONGWRITERS AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: 6-8 pm, enjoy the monthly Songwriters’ Showcase at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW). Free, all ages.

WEST SEATTLE SOCIAL GUILD: Happy 2nd anniversary! The group celebrates at 6 pm at Viscon Cellars (5910 California SW; WSB sponsor). Check the link in our calendar listing to see if tickets are still available.

SIP ‘N’ SPIN: Spend your evening at Rain City Clay in Arbor Heights! 6 pm start; see if there’s room.(4208 SW 100th)

WATER POLO: The West Seattle girls play their first home contest tonight at 6:20 pm at Colman Pool vs. Bellevue, spectators welcome.

RAINBOW GIRLS: Girls 10-20 are invited to join the group for a Mother’s Day scrapbooking and collage activity, 6:30 pm at Alki Masonic Center (40th/Edmunds), details in our calendar listing.

BASEBALL: 7 pm, West Seattle HS vs. Bishop Blanchet in a postseason game at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

LIVE AT THE SKYLARK: Abbigale, Evan Wallace and the Death and Texas Band, doors 7 pm, show 8, at The Skylark, $10. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Jules Esq. tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight: Dual Analog, Prismia.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!