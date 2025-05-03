ALSO TODAY: Visit your local fire station for Neighbor Day

(WSB file photo from a past Station 37 open house

Thanks for the tip! A caller reminds us this is Neighbor Day in Seattle, and that means you’re welcome to visit your local fire station during a short window in which they’re offering tours, provided everyone’s not out on a call. The window is 1-3 pm today. West Seattle’s neighborhood fire stations, south to north, are Station 37 (35th/Holden), Station 11 (16th/Holden), Station 32 (37th/Alaska), and Station 29 (2139 Ferry SW). West Seattle is also home to Station 36 alongside the north end of Delridge under the bridge, but that one hasn’t tended to open for tours because it’s harder to access.