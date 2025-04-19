WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Tiny egg-hunters at Delridge Community Center

(WSB photos by Oliver Hamlin. Above, 15-month-old Peter)

Earlier, we showed you West Seattle’s biggest egg hunt. Now, one of the smaller-yet-spirited events at Seattle Parks community centers: The two scheduled this year were both set for 10 am, so we had to choose one, and Delridge Community Center won.

The hunting happened in waves, grouped by age.

(3 1/2-year-old Molly)

If your little one didn’t get a chance to egg-hunt today, several local churches are offering opportunities tomorrow – here’s our list.