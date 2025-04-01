WEST SEATTLE TUESDAY: April’s first event list

(Photo by Bucky Hayes-McQueen)

Here’s what’s happening on your Tuesday as a brand-new month begins, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

POSTCARDS4DEMOCRACY: Weekly advocacy gathering, 10:30 am at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor). Sign up here before you go, if you’re a first-timer.

ROTARY CLUB OF WEST SEATTLE: Weekly lunch meeting, noon at West Seattle Golf Course (4470 35th SW):

Program: Women’s Protection Center, Nepal, which protects vulnerable women and children from sex-trafficking.

Speakers: Catherine Terrill and Lila Ghising

CHESS CLUB: Tuesdays 1:30-3 pm, at the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon). All levels welcome. (Questions? Email conwell@conwelld.net.)

WEST SEATTLE LITTLE LEAGUE DINE-OUT FUNDRAISER: Get dinner from Chipotle (4730 California SW), 4-8 pm, mention the West Seattle Little League fundraiser (follow that link for a code to use online if you’re not going in person), and WSLL will get part of the proceeds.

SPORTS: One local school plays at home today/tonight – Chief Sealth IHS hosts Nathan Hale in a 4 pm boys-soccer match at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex (2801 SW Thistle).

HOMEWORK HELP: Students can drop in for free help, 4-5:45 pm at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

DROP-IN WINE TASTING: 5-7 pm Tuesdays at Walter’s Wine Shop (4811 California SW) – $10 fee, $5 off with bottle purchases.

DEMONSTRATION FOR BLACK LIVES: Long-running weekly sign-waving demonstration on the corners at 16th/Holden. 5-6 pm. Signs available if you don’t bring your own.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER TRACK RUN: Lots of light in the evening for this – 6:15 pm, meet at West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) for WSR’s free weekly track run.

FREE DANCE LESSON: At the Center for Active Living (4217 SW Oregon), Westside Dance with Dean:

Tuesdays through April 15

Swing 1: Intro to East Coast Swing 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Swing 2: Dancing to the Blues (a traveling dance) 7:45 – 8:45 p.m. Brush up on your dance skills with our next six-week dance series. Instructor Dean Paton leads these live partner-dance classes in Swing 1 & 2. No partner is necessary, both singles and couples are welcome. Join the fun and meet others in the community!

More information here.

MAKE POTTERY: Weekly 6:30-9 pm “girls’ night” at pottery studio The Clay Cauldron (5214 Delridge Way SW), sign up in advance to work on your project(s).

WOMEN’S MEDITATION CIRCLE: Weekly small-group event at Mama Be Well Healing Studio (4034 California SW), 7 pm. Our calendar listing has details on signing up before you go.

BINGO AT THE SKYLARK: Play – free! – Tuesday night Belle of the Balls Bingo hosted by Cookie Couture, 7 pm. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

TRIVIA X 6: If you’re a quiz whiz, tonight is your night – six trivia options for Tuesday night – 7 pm trivia with Amelia at Future Primitive‘s Beer Bar on Alki (2536 Alki SW) … The Beer Junction (4711 California SW) has Sporcle Pub Quiz with David at 7 and 8 pm … 7 pm at Ounces (3803 Delridge Way SW), free and hosted by Beat the Geek Trivia; 7 pm at Zeeks Pizza West Seattle (6459 California SW), hosted by Geeks Who Drink; 7:10 pm at Admiral Pub (2306 California SW) … and Trivia Tuesdays at Christos on Alki, 7:15 pm (2508 Alki SW).

MORE BINGO: Talarico’s is hosting 8 pm bingo every other Tuesday night starting tonight! (4718 California SW)

Hosting an event, class, performance, gathering, etc.? Tell your West Seattle neighbors via our event calendar – just email info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!