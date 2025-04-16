WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Has this happened to you too?

Robyn reports this happened last night:

At about 8:40 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15, I was standing with my dog at the beach railing on the sidewalk south of Alki Beach and Beach Drive (south of the Alki Point Lighthouse, in the Healthy Street area, where I live). I was pulling out my phone to take a quick picture of the mountains and a tiny bit of light left from sunset when I noticed two white cars, sedans, slowly driving south on Beach Drive.

They stopped behind me and as I partly turned I felt something hit my back multiple times. The reporting SPD officer, German R. Barreto, thinks it was probably an airsoft gun. I knew I’d been shot at least 6 times but I wasn’t hurt, and neither was my dog.

I turned and saw the cars continue south and then turn back to head north. I quickly took my dog and dashed across the street to a neighbor’s home.

We are fine and safe, and not hurt. But SPD asked me to report this to the blog in case someone else recognizes the cars or has had a similar incident. Apparently there are incidents of people shooting each other like this as a game. Like what the heck, people?

Please use incident report 25-101461 to report to SPD if you have any information. It was all over in a few minutes, really about 30 seconds, and that’s all the information I have. Thank you, everyone, and stay safe out there!