Remembering Harris C. Riach, 1929-2025

Family and friends are remembering Harris Riach, and sharing this remembrance with his community:

Harris Charles Riach

June 9, 1929 – April 14, 2025

Harris Charles Riach, a lifelong West Seattle resident, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2025, at the age of 95.

Born and raised in West Seattle, Harris attended Alki Elementary, James Madison Junior High, and graduated from West Seattle High School with the class of 1947. He remained deeply connected to the community that shaped him, holding a lifelong love for West Seattle and the memories made there.

Harris was a kind, hard-working man whose greatest joy and purpose was being a father. He was deeply committed to being an unconditionally loving and unwavering support to his beloved daughter, Jasmine Riach, who survives him.

He valued the satisfaction of effort and took pride in a job well done — whether skiing at Crystal Mountain, chopping wood at the family cabin, or tending to his garden. He carried this ethic into his 37-year career with the U.S. Postal Service, where his dedication and reliability were hallmarks of his work.

His appreciation for hard work was evident in the way he lived every day—with quiet strength, consistency, and care.

He will be remembered for his steadfast love, gentle spirit, and the example he set through a life of purpose and integrity.

A private memorial will be held in his honor.