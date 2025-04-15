COUNTDOWN: Nine more days to register for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025

With nine days to go until the April 24 deadline for registering to be on the map for West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025, we’re reviewing the listings so we’ll be ready to make the map and guide as soon as the list is final. The first seller to register has an early lead on most-memorable description: “Aging hipsters not cool enough for this stuff – come and get it!” We’ve just hit 300 registrations, and among the most popular types of offerings, a quick search reveals we already have 43 mentions of kid stuff, 31 mentions of art (including the ever-popular annual glass-art sale!), 27 mentions of camping gear, 25 mentions of baby-related items … but even more common than any of those, we have 44 sales with descriptions mentioning “vintage”! Chances are good that no matter what you’re looking for, someone will have it. The big day of sales all around the peninsula is Saturday, May 10, 9 am-3 pm (with some sales choosing to start earlier and/or end later and/or add an extra day). So far we have two confirmed sites that are offering spaces to people who need somewhere to sell their stuff – Fauntleroy Schoolhouse and Hotwire Coffee; please contact them directly if interested. If you’re registering your own sale at your own location, this link will take you to our form! If you’ll be a shopper, watch for the map and guide one week before WSCGSD. More updates to come!