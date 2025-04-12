COUNTDOWN: 4 weeks to West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day 2025; midpoint for registration

Four weeks from today – on Saturday, May 10, 2025 – it’s the 20th anniversary of West Seattle Community Garage Sale Day, one huge day with hundreds of sales all around the peninsula. WSB has coordinated Garage Sale Day since its fourth year (2008); this year, we opened registration on April 1 and will close it on April 24, so today is the midpoint. More than 250 sales of all sizes are registered already, with locations and listings (up to 25 words describing their sale). Once registration closes, we use the addresses and descriptions to make a numbered map and printable guide that will be available one week in advance, so that shoppers can plan where to go – even if you just check out who’s within walking distance and go meet neighbors you don’t already know. It’s a busy day of person-to-person recycling as well as neighborhood mingling. If you’re planning a sale and haven’t registered yet, here’s where to go.