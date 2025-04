Another brown-water report today. Carol reports via email, “Brown water in lower Gatewood. Evidence of hydrant testing along 44th Ave. SW.” That’s one main cause, as opening a hydrant – whether for testing or for fire-related use – stirs up the “sediment” (aka rust) in the line. But even if you think you know the cause, if your water is discolored, be sure to report it to Seattle Public Utilities at 206-386-1800.