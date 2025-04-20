BIZNOTE: New produce-box program sprouting in West Seattle

Another way to get fresh food to more West Seattleites, just announced by the local entrepreneurs behind Cascadia Produce (among other things):

Looking for a way to support local farms, small businesses, and your own health — without blowing your grocery budget? We’ve got good news: fresh, affordable produce is coming back to West Seattle, thanks to a brand-new Fresh Produce Box program created by West Seattle’s own Jill and Jeremy of Cascadia Produce and Mom’s Microgarden.

When the Cascadia Fresh Market pilot on Delridge wrapped earlier this year, Jill was determined to keep fresh food access alive in the neighborhood. By combining the growing power of her microgreen farm (Mom’s Microgarden) and the aggregation and distribution expertise of Cascadia Produce, she’s created a low-overhead model that brings value and values right to our community.

Here’s How It Works:

STEP 1: Pre-order your box at https://app.barn2door.com/momsmicrogarden/all (or go to www.momsmicrogarden.com and press “SHOP ONLINE”)

Choose from two box style options:

*Mom’s Local Produce Box – $34

Includes six local, Washington-grown items each week — always fresh, often organic, and sourced from BIPOC-, woman-, and Native-owned farms. Each purchase supports a network of growers working insanely hard in an uncertain food system economy.

*Cascadia Wild Harvest Box – $29.50

Eight items (2 fruit / 6 veg), sourced with value and variety in mind. Many items are surplus — delicious, just maybe a little wonky-looking (aren’t we all?). Expect staples you’ll actually use, and the occasional exciting surprise like raspberries or avocados.

You can easily add on additional microgreens to any box order (cantaloupe greens are amazing, just sayin).

STEP 2: Pick your pickup spot

Fresh Produce Boxes will be available at four West Seattle locations to start:

– Youngstown Cultural Arts Center Parking Lot – Tuesdays, 2:30–4:30 PM

– Highland Park Improvement Club Parking Lot (HPIC) – Sundays, 2–4 PM

– Highland Park Corner Store – Mondays, 9 AM–5 PM (limited number available)

More sites coming soon as the program grows!

STEP 3: Pick up your box

Come during your pickup window, look for a produce–themed van and/or obvious signage, and grab your box drive-thru or walk-up style.