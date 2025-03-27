YOU CAN HELP: School selling flower baskets for fundraiser

Thinking of flower baskets this year? The Bridge School cooperative elementary is selling baskets as a fundraiser:

Hanging Flower Basket Fundraiser

Now through April 11

Pickup date: Friday, May 2 or Saturday, May 3 at The Bridge School (10300 28th Ave SW)

The Bridge School is holding our annual Hanging Basket Fundraiser. We’re excited to offer beautiful 12″ Premium Hanging Baskets from Van Wingerden Greenhouses. Options are available for both sun and shade exposure. Add some color to your own porch, or pick one up as a Mother’s Day Gift!

Price is $45 each. Baskets will be available for pickup at the Bridge School (10300 28th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98146) on Friday, May 2, and Saturday, May 3.

Order at /tinyurl.com/bp9ebk2w