YMCA fund kickoff dinner, Classic SF Book Club, more for your West Seattle Wednesday – plus the Alki Beaver reappears

(The Alki Beaver reappeared this morning – photo by Mike Burns)

Here’s our list of what’s happening on your Wednesday, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

WALKING FOR WELL-BEING: Wednesdays at 10 am, too! Meet at 47th/Fauntleroy.

TODDLER READING TIME AT PAPER BOAT: 10:30 am at the shop’s new location. (4522 California SW)

ASH WEDNESDAY SERVICE & COMMUNITY WALK-BY: After a noon Ash Wednesday service, Alki UCC‘s pastor will be outside the church 1-2 pm for community members to walk-by and participate in the ancient ritual of marking foreheads with ashes. (6115 SW Hinds)

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: All levels welcome, noon-4 pm at The Missing Piece (35th/Roxbury).

REJUVENATE YOGA: Weekly class at Viva Arts, 1:30 pm. Drop-in. $20. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

TODDLER STORY TIME AT SW LIBRARY: 3 pm at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW).

EX-EPHESUS REOPENS AS EFESIS: Proprietor Hasan Ocak told us earlier this week that tonight would be reopening night for the Turkish restaurant at 5245 California SW, 4-10 pm.

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales continue today, after school! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle. (Is your troop out selling cookies? Send a pic – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!)

HOMEWORK HELP: 4-7:30 pm free drop-in help at High Point Library (3411 SW Raymond).

FIX-IT WORKSHOP: Fix it, don’t toss it! Weekly event, free (donations appreciated), 5:30-7:30 pm at West Seattle Tool Library (4408 Delridge Way SW, northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center).

YMCA ANNUAL FUND DRIVE DINNER: All community members are welcome to this free event at Fauntleroy Church Fellowship Hall (9140 California SW), 6-7:30 pm, as previewed here.

CLASSIC SF BOOK CLUB: Science-fiction fans, you’re welcome at the 6 pm meeting at Paper Boat Booksellers‘ new location (4522 California SW). Our calendar listing has this month’s book.

WEST SEATTLE URBANISM: Open invitation to the group’s weekly meetup, 6-8 pm at Great American Diner & Bar. (4752 California SW)

FREE GROUP RUN: All runners, all levels, are welcome to join the weekly West Seattle Runner (2743 California SW; WSB sponsor) group run – meet at the shop by 6:15 pm.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE LOCOL: 6:30 pm. 21+. Rotating performer slate. (7902 35th SW)

YOGA AND GONG BATH: 7 pm at Inner Alchemy Studio/Sanctuary (3618 SW Alaska).

TRIVIA x 3: Three Wednesday trivia locations on our West Seattle list: Larry’s Tavern (3405 California SW) hosts Wednesday-night trivia starting at 7:30 pm … Quiz Night begins at 8 pm at Beveridge Place Pub (6413 California SW) … and at 8:30 pm, trivia with Phil T at Talarico’s (4718 California SW), all ages until 10 pm.

MUSIC BINGO: Play at The Good Society (California/Lander), 7 pm.

SKYLARK OPEN MIC: Ready to take the mic and show your talents? 7:30 pm signups for West Seattle’s longest-running open mic. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

