WEST SEATTLE SUNDAY: 20 notes!

(Recent sunrise, photographed by Theresa Arbow-O’Connor)

From the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar, here are possibilities for your Sunday, including more St. Patrick’s Day-themed events:

GIRL SCOUT COOKIE BOOTHS: This year’s Girl Scout Cookie in-person sales end today! Go here to look for a cookie booth near you – multiple troops are selling at various spots, during various time slots, in West Seattle.

WEST SEATTLE RUNNER’S LEPRECHAUN LEG GROUP RUN: Meet at Hiawatha (2700 California SW) by 9 am for this wearing-of-the-green 3-mile fun run, which ends at nearby Good Society.

WESTIES RUN CLUB: Today’s run leaves from Ampersand (2536 Alki SW), 9 am.

AMERICAN MAH JONGG: Meet up with other players – all levels – 9:30-11:30 am at The Missing Piece. (35th/Roxbury)

WEST SEATTLE FARMERS’ MARKET: Open 10 am-2 pm, with late-winter produce (root vegetables! greens! cabbage! apples!) plus beverages, flowers, cheese, yogurt, fish, meat, prepared hot food, baked goods, nuts, dried peppers, garlic, candy, condiments, more. (California SW between SW Alaska and SW Oregon)

DUWAMISH TRIBE LONGHOUSE & CULTURAL CENTER: The Longhouse is open for visitors, 10 am-5 pm. (4705 W. Marginal Way SW)

FREE NIA CLASS: 10:30 am Sundays, first class free if you pre-register. Inner Alchemy Sanctuary/Studio (3618 SW Alaska)

DONATION DRIVE: Warm outerwear? Blamkets? New underwear/socks? That’s part of the wish list for this month’s dropoff donation drive outside Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds), 11 am-3 pm.

WEST SEATTLE TOOL LIBRARY: Need a tool to get your project going, or to finish assembling a holiday gift? Borrow it from the Tool Library, open 11 am-4 pm on the northeast side of Youngstown Cultural Arts Center. (4408 Delridge Way SW)

IRISH FEST AT OUNCES: Noon-7 pm celebration of St. Patrick’s Day, one day early, green beer and all. Info here, starting with two events at noon:

–Free Irish line-dance class

–Green run

Everything happens at the tap room/beer garden (3809 Delridge Way SW).

MUSIC TALKS: Free workshop for those interested in reading music and singing, 12:15 pm at St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church (3050 California SW).

COMMUNITY CLOG-DANCING LESSONS: Final Sunday with 1 pm lessons at Alki UCC (6115 SW Hinds).

MADISON STUDENTS’ POETRY SALON: Missed the first one (WSB coverage here)? Be at West Seattle Realty (2715 California SW; WSB sponsor) at 2 pm today to see and hear Madison MS students recite poetry!

WELCOME ROAD WINERY: Enjoy your Sunday afternoon at this West Seattle tasting room open 2-5 pm, kids and dogs welcome. (3804 California SW; WSB sponsor)

PLAY CRIBBAGE: These Sunday sessions are for more-advanced players, 2 pm at West Seattle Eagles (4426 California SW), membership not required.

MAGICAL STRINGS: 2:30 pm St. Patrick’s Day concert at Kenyon Hall (7904 35th SW).

‘RAIN MUSIC’: That’s the theme of today’s Music Northwest concert, directed by Dr. Jane Harty, at Admiral Church (4320 SW Hill), 3 pm, featuring the world-premiere work “17 Names for Rain” by Northwest composer Sean Osborn. Details and ticket info are in our calendar listing. (See the full program here.)

MUSIC AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Local singer-songwriter Jim Page performs at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor) 3-5 pm today.

ASTRA LUMINA: Last night to catch the celestially inspired light show on the grounds of the Seattle Chinese Garden at the north end of the South Seattle College (WSB sponsor) campus. Tonight, 7:15 pm and later admission times. Tickets and info here.

LIVE MUSIC AT THE ALLEY: Sunday night music – the Triangular Jazztet at The Alley (behind 4509 California SW) – 8-10 pm.

Are you planning, organizing, and/or publicizing something that should be on our community event calendar – one-time or recurring? Please email us the basic details – westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!