YOU CAN HELP: Wish list for Alki UCC’s dropoff donation drive Sunday

(Alki UCC photo of donations from February 2024 drive)
Every month, Alki UCC puts out donation bins in front of the church at 6115 SW Hinds on one Sunday, and circulates a wish list for dropoff donations. Tomorrow is the March donation day, and here’s what they’re looking for:
Alki UCC Donations Drive – Sunday, March 16
11:00 am to 3:00 pm
Front Courtyard
This month’s priorities:
-Outerwear/Men’s Outdoor Work Clothing
-Blankets
-Clean Wearable Boots and Shoes
-New Socks
-New Men’s and Women’s Underwear
We also welcome non-perishable food, hygiene products and outdoor gear.
Donations are distributed through the Westside Interfaith Network Saturday lunch, hosted in White Center. Deepest gratitude to our community for your generous support of our neighbors in need.
