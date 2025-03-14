WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Next briefing @ City Council Transportation Committee on Tuesday

(Image from Final Environmental Impact Statement for West Seattle Link Extension)

Your next chance for an update on West Seattle light rail is Tuesday (March 18), when a briefing on Sound Transit‘s West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions is the major item on the agenda for the City Council Transportation Committee, chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka. The ST presenters’ slide deck can be previewed here; also scheduled to present is the city’s team focused on the project, and their slide deck is here. The agenda document explains how to watch/attend the meeting, either in person at City Hall or online via Seattle Channel, and how to participate in the public-comment period.