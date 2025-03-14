West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Next briefing @ City Council Transportation Committee on Tuesday

March 14, 2025 11:54 am
Your next chance for an update on West Seattle light rail is Tuesday (March 18), when a briefing on Sound Transit‘s West Seattle and Ballard Link Extensions is the major item on the agenda for the City Council Transportation Committee, chaired by District 1 Councilmember Rob Saka. The ST presenters’ slide deck can be previewed here; also scheduled to present is the city’s team focused on the project, and their slide deck is here. The agenda document explains how to watch/attend the meeting, either in person at City Hall or online via Seattle Channel, and how to participate in the public-comment period.

