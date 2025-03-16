WEEK AHEAD: West Seattle schools plan ‘Walk-Ins’ on Wednesday

We’ve heard so far from educators at two local schools organizing “Walk-Ins” before classes Wednesday morning (March 19) as part of a nationwide demonstration against education cuts. Organizers are inviting community members to join staff and students. Here’s the invitation for West Seattle High School‘s Walk-In:

Staff, students, and community members of West Seattle High School (including community businesses and supportive neighbors) will be participating in a WALK-IN to celebrate our school, and to stand against cuts to ANY of the programs that serve our precious students.

School WALK-INs are happening across the country this Wednesday, March 19, for the same reasons; to stand as communities, for our children. The format is simple. 30 minutes to an hour prior to the start of the school day, staff members, students, parents, and supportive community members (including people from local businesses that serve our schools) gather in front of the schools to show support. Signs, musical instruments, carafes of coffee or tea and snacks to share are welcome. Then, about 20 to 30 minutes prior to the school day, we march as a body into the school.

Of course, we cannot have people who are not staff or students enter parts of the building that are not right up front, directly by the exits, because we need to maintain security, and begin our school day, but we can share context, contacts, ideas, and fellowship prior to our work days beginning. If anyone from West Seattle — parents, alumni, and Beloved Community members see this, and want to join us Wednesday morning, we will be gathering at 7:45 AM in front of the school, on California Avenue.