THURSDAY: Sound Transit Board expected to vote on ST3 revision

After two Executive Committee meetings this month looking at a proposed revised plan, the full Sound Transit Board is scheduled to consider ST3’s future tomorrow afternoon, almost 10 years after voters passed the original plan. As previously reported, the revised plan as discussed so far would proceed with West Seattle light rail, running between SODO and The Junction with a new cross-Duwamish bridge and a Delridge stop along the way. Documents for tomorrow’s 1:30 to 5 pm meeting, including the agenda and board members’ proposed amendments, are all linked from this page, including the amendments as a single document. The meeting will start with a public-comment period; the agenda explains how to comment in person at the board room downtown or remotely.