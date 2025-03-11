TRAFFIC, ROAD WORK, WEATHER, TRANSIT: Tuesday info

6:03 AM: Good morning! It’s Tuesday, March 11, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES

Forecast – mostly cloudy, rain likely in the pm, high near 50. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 7:29 am and 7:10 pm.

ROAD WORK

-In White Center, another reminder that 16th will be closed at the 104th intersection starting today.

-In South Alki, work that’s either started or about to start is to prepare for the 63rd/Beach pump-station project; our preview explains (and includes a map).

-Just south of Genesee Hill, 51st Place SW is obstructed between Oregon and Alaska by that sinkhole, per the reader who sent the photo. (We’re checking on repair plans.)

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedule.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V Sealth serving as the “bonus boat.”

