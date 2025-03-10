TRAFFIC ALERT: Car-on-side crash closes westbound Spokane Street Viaduct

11:30 PM: SPD and SFD have arrived at a 2-vehicle crash, with one on its side, on the westbound Spokane Street Viaduct (the east half of the West Seattle Bridge), by the 1st Avenue South ramp, as shown on a city traffic cam. Two people are reported hurt, and an SDOT response crew is on the way for what’s described as a “large fluid spill spanning all lanes.” They’re going to block the entire westbound bridge for now while this gets cleaned up.

11:56 PM: Officers are telling dispatch that they expect the closure to be “prolonged.”