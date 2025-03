Multiple texters – including the one who sent that photo – told us about Washington State Ferries‘ M/V Tacoma under tow off Alki. No, it’s not another ferry breakdown. We checked with WSF, and spokesperson Dana Warr explained, “The Tacoma has been in drydock at Vigor Shipyard and today is moving to Eagle Harbor Maintenance Facility for continuation of planned preservation work. The vessel is expected to return to service late March or early April.”