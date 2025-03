8:50 AM: Orcas are in our area again today. Kersti Muul reports sightings this past half-hour or so of orcas seen westbound from Alki Point Lighthouse and southbound near the Fauntleroy ferry dock “hunting right off the dolphins!” (Those are parts of the terminal, not marine mammals.) Let us know if you see them!

9:01 AM: Update from Kersti – orcas are heading toward Brace Point.