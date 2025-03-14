Memorial service March 21 for Denise D. May, 1941-2025

Family and friends will gather one week from today to remember Denise May. Here’s the remembrance they’re sharing with her community now:

Denise Diane May, age 84, passed away peacefully on February 7, 2025. She was born on January 8, 1941, in Littlefork, Minnesota, and moved to Seattle after the war with her parents, Loyd and Ruth Anderson. The only daughter among four children, she grew up with her older brother Curt and younger brothers John and Glen.

Faith was the foundation of Denise’s life from a young age. At just 7 years old, she experienced a profound moment of conversion, feeling called to follow Jesus Christ. That decision shaped the rest of her life, guiding her with kindness, generosity, and an unwavering trust in God. She carried this faith with her through every stage of life, finding strength in prayer, sharing wisdom with others, and serving with love.

Denise attended Duwamish Grade School and Foster High School before beginning her career. She worked briefly at the phone company, Boeing, and the Postal Service before finding her true calling in serving veterans. She worked as a Veterans Benefits Counselor at both the Seattle Veterans Administration (VA) Hospital and the Seattle VA Regional Office. With a deep sense of commitment, she helped what she lovingly called “Our Veterans” gather records to receive the benefits they had earned. Her unwavering advocacy earned her recognition as an outstanding employee and Veterans’ advocate, receiving numerous awards for her dedication. She also served as a Prisoner of War Coordinator, demonstrating compassion and diligence in all she did.

After the passing of her beloved husband, Allen May, in 2004, Denise poured her heart into celebrating her Norwegian heritage. A talented and passionate Rosemaling artist, she earned awards and ribbons for her intricate and beautiful work, including at the Puyallup Fair. She was an active member of the Western Rosemalers Association and the Daughters of Norway, where she built strong friendships and took pride in preserving her cultural heritage.

Denise was a longtime member of West Side Presbyterian Church, where she found strength and community. She was actively involved in Bible study groups, always eager to grow in her faith and encourage others in theirs.

She took great pride in her children — Scott, Karen, and Gwen — and found immense joy in her grandchildren: Brooke, Kelsey, Andrew, and Caroline, as well as her great-grandchildren.

She had a playful and vibrant spirit, which she expressed in many ways, including her signature pop of purple in her hair.

The family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Florence of Seattle and Brookdale Admiral Heights for their loving care in her final years.

Denise’s legacy of faith, service, and artistry will live on in the lives she touched and the beauty she created. She will be deeply missed but forever remembered.

A memorial service for Denise will take place on Friday, March 21, 2025, at 11:00 AM at West Side Presbyterian Church in West Seattle, located at 3601 California Ave SW.

Denise is survived by her three brothers, Curt (Joyce) Anderson, John (Signa) Anderson, and Glen (Linda) Anderson. Also by her three children , Gwen (Neal) Meyer, Karen (Rocky) Wright, and Scott (Madeline) May. Denise had four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.