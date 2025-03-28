Encampment action – or lack of it – centerstage at HPAC meeting

By Tracy Record

West Seattle Blog editor

2022: RVs were cleared on Andover. A bicycle lane was installed. No RV returns.

2023. RVs were cleared on Harbor Avenue. Parking-restriction signs were installed. No RV returns.

2024: RVs were cleared on Trenton by Westwood Village. Pavement markings and parking-restriction signs were installed. No RV returns.

So, Highland Park, South Delridge, and Riverview residents asked Wednesday night, when will some sort of permanent action happen in their neighborhoods?

The question was asked because encampments – RV and otherwise – were the main topic of this month’s HPAC meeting, facilitated at Delridge Library by co-chairs Kay Kirkpatrick and Barb Biondo. With the looming concern of stormy weather on the way (thunderclaps later resounded outside the meeting room), 20 people – including city reps – showed up. In addition to reps from the Unified Care Team. CARE Community Crisis Responders, Seattle Police, two of the three members of City Councilmember Rob Saka‘s staff – chief of staff Elaine Ikoma Ko and district director Erik Schmidt.Ko said Saka has met with the mayor’s office recently to “discuss these issues.”

HPAC’s pre-meeting preview noted that the city’s assessment of how many RVs and encampments were in the area was a dramatic undercount; one neighbor did an informal survey right before the meeting. Longtime city homelessness-response rep Tom Van Bronkhorst explained what the Unified Care Team does and doesn’t. The UCT is ‘really focused on people on the streets, doing outreach to them …(and) offer(ing) them something,” he explained. “The response from the city continues to evolve as the situation changes and we learn what works and what doesn’t.” UCT also “is not a first-responding group,” he explained.”If you feel threatened, or like something bad is happening, call 911.”

Regarding RVs: “We know we’ve got a problem, and it’s a big one … the SODO neighborhood also has a big problem … With RVs, the city objective right now is not to ‘rid the city of RVs’; people living in vehicles have (legal) rights to live in their vehicles … we are not on a mission to impound every RV …. we are on a mission to keep those RVs moving … they move from area to area. Why are they here? Some of them might have family here … maybe there’s a lot of unrestricted parking … ” He paused then for questions and comments.

One attendee mentioned Find It Fix It being a “wealth of data” on which areas do and don’t have encampments, so he wants to know why there’s a problem here but not in other areas of West Seattle. … If this was to happen on Beach Drive, Admiral, Alki …” Someone else chimed in, “It wouldn’t.” He said he asks friends in such neighborhoods “where are your encampments at?” And they don’t have them. Van Bronkhorst said the city doesn’t tell people where to go. The attendee said he’s tried reporting an encampment by 18th/Trenton that “got really bad,” on a site whose owner tried to get police to trespass squatters. “They may not be pushed here, but they group here.”

Van Bronkhorst reiterated that other areas of the city – like Ballard – are heavily impacted too.

The attendee said one RV finally moved on after eight months, though he assessed its residents were more “the working poor” than “the hard-core drug users.”

If someone does not move on, Van Bronkhorst acknowledged, they don’t have consequences. Are the policies in writing? asked anther attendee. And why aren’t all parking policies – like vehicle widths – being enforced?

Van Bronkhorst described the MDAR (Multi-Department Administrative) rules, put together by a task force in 2017. Those rules spell out how to approach encampments, how they offer shelter, how they must offer to store people’s belongings, how they notify people when a removal is happening.

Why isn’t a task force convened to review those rules periodically? asked an attendee. Van Bronkhorst said he didn’t know. He then explained still more about the Unified Care Team, which has reps from all the different departments “that touch homelessness response.” He suggested referring to specific potential violations when reporting problems – like “overly wide vehicles.” He also said people might consider suggesting specifically that the MDARs be reviewed. He also reiterated that filing a Find It Fix It report is the fastest way to get something into the city’s queue for evaluating a situation and its potential hazards, among other things. Situations are assigned “points” by what they find.

What about safe lots? asked another attendee – lots that would be “truly appealing” with showers and other facilities to serve people. “I just feel like there’s no improvement … I don’t see a change.” 16 RVs, 9 vehicles, and 4 tents within walking distance of 18th and Trenton …. 9 RVs just at 9th/Henderson, said the person who’d done an informal survey just before the meeting. “How many times do we have to clean up 9th/Henderson? I want action…. I know you say you move them around … we don’t want you to (just) move them around … we want safe places where I can walk my grandkids …” She mentioned tents and intoxicated people along the pathway for which the community fought between Chief Sealth IHS and Westwood Village. Near tears, she repeated, “I want some action so people who live nearby can enjoy their neighborhood.”

The discussion continued to intensify. Everyone in the room raised their hands when asked who had submitted Find It Fix It tickets. Do more reports for a place get it more points? asked one attendee. No, said Von Bronkhorst. That attendee – who grew more furious as she spoke – talked about an encampment by Longfellow Creek and the Vietnamese Cultural Center (whose director Lee Bui was in attendance too). “They’re cutting down trees, and I would get in trouble if I did that at my house.”

Van Bronkhorst then said a problem with abating encampments was a lack of shelter, as there are “not many units” available in Tiny Home Villages. What about the completed tiny homes in storage in SODO? Van Bronkhorst said a budget issue had gotten in the way of expanding THVs. The room momentarily broke into chatter about other budget priorities. Van Bronkhorst then said things can be done to discourage RVsl someone had suggested funding for the Highland Park Way hill bikes-and-more lane be redirected, and Van Bronkhorst noted that bike lanes had been successful in discouraging RVs, just one way of “activating” space that otherwise might be re-encamped after a sweep.

So who do they suggeest “activation” to? asked Kirkpatrick, saying they’d tried making suggestions to SDOT before. Va Bronkhorst cautioned that street-side changes have to be carefully managed to avoid conflicts with residential parking needs. OK,said one attendee, then: “Why can’t they just not enforce (restrictions) for those (housed residents) like they don’t enforce everything?”

Another attendee said he was told to stop repeatedly reporting a particular situation because that would move it to the back of the queue. (Van Bronkhorst said he would look into whether that’s true.) This attendee said he had video and other evidence of drug use and production in RVs that are part of a ring. He said that aoutreach workers would show up and talk to the people there, and that the outreach workers were being “played like a fiddle.” What if, instead of moving one block, RV residents were told they have to move five miles.

After attendees repeated, “We want to be safe,” there were questions about what to do next, how to “take it to the next level.” Councilmember Saka’s chief of staff Ko said, “We’re bringing it to the right level – the mayor’s level.” She also said they were scheduling a “walking tour”to see “what can be done short term” for starters. They’ve also been meeting with SDOT, she said.

HPAC co-chair Kirkpatrick pressed, “We don’t want this (discussion to end here) and then we never hear again – so when are you going to come back?”

No specific promises were made, aside from a commitment that this indeed wouldn’t be the end of the discussion.