EARLY ALERT: Register now for your choice of Duwamish Alive! sites

(WSB file photo)

Twice a year, the mega-work parties for Duwamish Alive! – spring and fall, assisting the watershed of Seattle’s only river – fill up fast. So here’s an early heads-up that you can register right now for your choice of volunteering locations that’ll be part of the spring Duwamish Alive! on Saturday, April 19, 10 am-2 pm. As you can see on the Duwamish Alive! main page, there are locations in West Seattle as well as other areas in the watershed, from South Seattle to Tukwila. Some sites are habitat restoration, some are cleanups, and as usual, you even choose the option of signing up to remove debris from the river itself from your kayak.