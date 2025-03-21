DEAL: Register a group/team for Loop the ‘Lupe before midnight tonight!

(WSB photo, 2024 Loop the ‘Lupe)

‘Quick break in the news flow to talk about summer … this year’s Loop the ‘Lupe, Seattle’s only 5K obstacle-course run (you can run an obstacle-free version too), is offering the best deal if you sign up by midnight tonight! Race organizer Brian Callanan explains, “People can save up to 40% off race day prices, even more if they sign up teams of 4+ all at the same time.” You’ll find the registration links, and lots of Loop the ‘Lupe info, here. (WSB is a community co-sponsor of Loop the ‘Lupe, which is set for Saturday, June 7, at Walt Hundley Playfield.)