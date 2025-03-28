COUNTDOWN: 2 weeks until Southwest Seattle Historical Society gala!

Two weeks from tonight, “STORY TELLERS: A PENINSULA AND ITS PEOPLE” is the theme of the Southwest Seattle Historical Society‘s gala dinner/auction. WSB is media sponsor, and we’re reminding you this morning so you don’t miss your chance to attend! Join SWSHS supporters at 6 pm Friday, April 11, at Salty’s on Alki (1936 Harbor SW):

Enjoy live music from local West Seattle band The Potholes, delicious food, and a cash bar. Meet and mingle with neighbors, supporters, history makers, and those who collect and uplift the stories of the Duwamish Peninsula. Story Tellers: A Peninsula and its People celebrates the historical society’s vision for our ongoing interpretive planning and upcoming exhibition overhaul that will transform how people experience the Log House Museum. Celebrate with us as we announce details of a permanent, interactive exhibition planned for 2026 that connects the stories we tell to our visitors’ waterfront experience, highlights stories of diverse placemaking across the Duwamish Peninsula, and encourages visitors to explore regional heritage sites. Special guests include exhibit designer and contractor Chris Fiala Erlich and our partners at Seattle Housing Authority, whose youth Video Club is helping our historical society capture stories of High Point. Register Here!

If you can’t go, you will still be able to join in the SWSHS online auction one week in advance – but some special items and experiences will only be available at the gala. P.S. The Log House Museum, at 61st/Stevens, is open Fridays and Saturdays, noon-4 pm.