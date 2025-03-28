Alki Elementary Makers’ Market, Tikipalooza, benefit dinner for Guatemala volunteers, more for your West Seattle Friday

(Can’t get enough of the blossoms while they last! Photo by Jerry Simmons)

Here’s our Friday highlights list, mostly from the WSB West Seattle Event Calendar:

STAY ‘N’ PLAY: Started at 10 am and continues until 11:30 am, weekly free drop-in playtime at Arbor Heights Community Church (4113 SW 102nd).

FREE TAX HELP: Drop-in help at Southwest Library (9010 35th SW), 11 am-4 pm, appointments recommended.

QI GONG AT VIVA ARTS: Fridays at 12:15 pm – info in our calendar listing. (4421 Fauntleroy Way SW)

SPORTS: Chief Sealth IHS vs. West Seattle HS boys’ soccer at Nino Cantu Southwest Athletic Complex at 4:30 pm, which is also where WSHS plays baseball vs. O’Dea at 7. (2801 SW Thistle)

TIKIPALOOZA AT THE SKYLARK: Three bands tonight as part of this all-weekend festival at West Seattle and White Center venues, come early for dinner at 5:30 pm, stay for music at 8 pm, more info here including how to get tickets. (3803 Delridge Way SW)

34TH DISTRICT DEMOCRATS’ POP-UP SOCIAL: 5:30-8 pm at Jellyfish Brewing (917 S. Nebraska) in Georgetown.

ALKI ELEMENTARY STUDENTS’ MAKERS’ MARKET: You’re invited to enjoy music, food, and shopping:

On Friday, March 28, from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM, we’re holding our inaugural Spring Makers Market, where our students will showcase and sell their unique, handmade creations. The event is open to the public and will also feature musical performances and food. The market will be at Schmitz Park Elementary (5000 SW Spokane St), which is serving as Alki’s temporary home while our new school is under construction. We’d love to see as many community members as possible come out to support these young entrepreneurs.

COMEDY AT THE COFFEEHOUSE: Midnight Mystery Theater at C & P Coffee (5612 California SW; WSB sponsor), 6-8 pm, all ages, no cover.

BENEFIT DINNER FOR GUATEMALA VOLUNTEERING: As previewed here, 6 pm dinner at Fauntleroy Church to raise money for local volunteers’ work in Guatemala. (9140 California SW)

LUCY DACUS LISTENING EVENT: Hear her new album, with giveaways while they last, 7 pm at Easy Street Records (4559 California SW).

SECOND NIGHT FOR ‘CHICAGO’ AT WSHS: 7:30 pm at West Seattle High School Theater (3000 California SW), a huge student-led production of “Chicago” continues its run – details in our calendar listing.

CIRCA OFFER FOR SHOWGOERS: If you go to “Chicago,” save your playbill and present it at nearby Circa (2605 California SW; WSB sponsor) for $5 off!

REVELRY ROOM DJ: 9 pm, DJ Nostalgia B tonight! (4547 California SW)

MAKE IT LOUD: Skating to live music at Southgate Roller Rink (9646 17th SW), doors at 9 pm, $18 cover, $5 skates, 21+. Tonight’s slate: Kids on Fire, 1876, Old Cross.

If you have something to showcase on our event lists or calendar, please email what/when/where/etc. info to westseattleblog@gmail.com – thank you!