West Seattle dinner to help local volunteers’ work in Guatemala

Eat local, help global. You can do that one week from tonight, at a local dinner supporting volunteers’ upcoming trip to Central America. Here’s the announcement/invitation!

On March 28, a fundraising dinner will enable a West Seattle-based team of volunteers to go to a remote Mayan village in Guatemala in early May to improve living conditions for residents by installing stoves and water filters.

(West Seattle Rotary member Greg MacKenzie, left, helps install a stove for a Guatemalan family)

The 110 stoves they hope to assemble in Saclecan [map] will replace the open fires and dilapidated wood stoves commonly used there for cooking and heat. By venting to the outside, the stoves reduce respiratory illnesses and are designed to prevent burn injuries. Fabricated in the northern town of Santa Cruz Barillas by local labor, the efficient stoves also slow deforestation by using as much as 50 percent less wood.

The team will include members of the Rotary Club of West Seattle and Fauntleroy Church UCC, as well as other area residents, all of whom will pay their own expenses. They will pack lightly in order to bring school supplies and books for the children and will come prepared to make other community improvements as funding allows.

The Hands for Peacemaking Foundation, an Everett-based organization founded by the late Dr. Leeon Aller (a ’38 graduate of West Seattle High School), will host the team in country. Tested in consultation with Burn Design Labs on Vashon Island, the stoves will be purchased and delivered in advance using donations by area Rotary Clubs and individuals.

Tickets for the 6:00 pm Guatemalan dinner on Friday, March 28, at Fauntleroy Church (9140 California Ave. SW) are $25 per person purchased at bit.ly/4huP0pZ or at the door.