West Seattle, Washington

20 Thursday

43℉

YOU CAN HELP: Planting time in Lincoln Park

February 20, 2025 9:00 am
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   How to help | West Seattle news | West Seattle parks

(Photo courtesy Friends of Lincoln Park)

As we mentioned earlier, spring is just one month away … the equinox is in the early morning hours of March 20th. And it’s almost planting time in Lincoln Park! Volunteer spots are open for an event that’s less than a week and a half away, forest steward Lisa McGinty tells WSB: “Volunteers will help install bare-root plants and trees in a lovely restoration site at the park on March 1st, 10 am-12 pm.” Full details are here, as well as the link you can use to sign up for one of the remaining openings.

Share This

No Replies to "YOU CAN HELP: Planting time in Lincoln Park"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.