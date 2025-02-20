YOU CAN HELP: Planting time in Lincoln Park

(Photo courtesy Friends of Lincoln Park)

As we mentioned earlier, spring is just one month away … the equinox is in the early morning hours of March 20th. And it’s almost planting time in Lincoln Park! Volunteer spots are open for an event that’s less than a week and a half away, forest steward Lisa McGinty tells WSB: “Volunteers will help install bare-root plants and trees in a lovely restoration site at the park on March 1st, 10 am-12 pm.” Full details are here, as well as the link you can use to sign up for one of the remaining openings.