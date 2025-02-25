West Seattle, Washington

25 Tuesday

46℉

WEST SEATTLE WINDSTORM: The last unresolved major outage is over

February 25, 2025 5:18 pm
|      5 COMMENTS
 |   Utilities | West Seattle news | West Seattle weather

5:18 PM: As we head into evening, that’s the last major outage in not only West Seattle, but citywide, with the 1,600+ affected customers representing just under half the 3,800+ customers still out around Seattle City Light‘s entire territory. For earlier events, see our morning coverage here and midday/afternoon coverage here. Best news is that the wind has moved on, and we’re even expecting a break from the rain, tonight at least through Thursday – when the temperature could reach almost 60 degrees.

5:27 PM: As if by magic, a moment after we published this, the outage ended, and the SCL map now reflects that.

5 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WINDSTORM: The last unresolved major outage is over"

  • HamUps February 25, 2025 (5:23 pm)
    Reply

    Any news about when the WiFi will be back on Alki?

    • WSB February 25, 2025 (5:25 pm)
      Reply

      Have you tried rebooting your router? Sometimes people have reported success with that, in past outages ….

  • mc99 February 25, 2025 (5:24 pm)
    Reply

    We’re in the area above and just got our power back in the last 5 minutes or so.

    • WSB February 25, 2025 (5:26 pm)
      Reply

      I checked the map down to the last millisecond before I hit “publish,” but sometimes the map lags … we’ll see soon enough

      • WSB February 25, 2025 (5:29 pm)
        Reply

        And yes, the outage has now vanished from the map. Good news!

