WEST SEATTLE WINDSTORM: The last unresolved major outage is over

5:18 PM: As we head into evening, that’s the last major outage in not only West Seattle, but citywide, with the 1,600+ affected customers representing just under half the 3,800+ customers still out around Seattle City Light‘s entire territory. For earlier events, see our morning coverage here and midday/afternoon coverage here. Best news is that the wind has moved on, and we’re even expecting a break from the rain, tonight at least through Thursday – when the temperature could reach almost 60 degrees.

5:27 PM: As if by magic, a moment after we published this, the outage ended, and the SCL map now reflects that.