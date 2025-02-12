West Seattle, Washington

12 Wednesday

38℉

WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: One easy way to keep birds from being frozen out of water access

February 12, 2025 1:50 pm
|      0 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news | West Seattle weather | Wildlife

Thanks to Jon Anderson for texting that photo. It’s a reminder that you need to help ensure these subfreezing nights don’t leave birds thirsty. During a previous year’s similar cold snap, local naturalist Ann Anderson gave this advice: “Simply pour hot water into your frozen bird bath. This quickly loosens the ice, making it easy to pop right out. Then refill it with warm water. It’s that easy, and will make a huge difference to cold, thirsty wildlife.” That’s similar to what Jon told us he does: “I break it off every morning and put new water in. This morning a squirrel was standing on the ice.”

Share This

No Replies to "WEST SEATTLE WEATHER: One easy way to keep birds from being frozen out of water access"

    Leave a reply

    Your email address will not be published.