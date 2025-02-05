WEST SEATTLE SNOW: School changes for Wednesday

(“Live” SDOT camera image)

After some snowfall these past few hours, we’ve got news of school changes for today (Wednesday, February 5):

SEATTLE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Remote instruction today, 2-hour late start. Here’s the full announcement for SPS:

Due to snow and hazardous road conditions, all schools will be in remote instruction today, Feb. 5, with a two-hour delay. Buildings will be closed, and there will be no in-person instruction. This includes preschool and Head Start. (PreK and Head Start will not have remote learning). Schools will end at the standard early release time. Families should expect instructions from your student’s school. Please ensure their SPS electronic device is prepped and ready for learning. Morning and afternoon activities are canceled, as well as all athletic events.

(added 5:26 am) HIGHLINE PUBLIC SCHOOLS: All schools closed today.

VASHON SCHOOL DISTRICT: Starting 1.5 hours late.

Adding more as we get them … school changes can be texted/called to us at 206-293-6302.