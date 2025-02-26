WEST SEATTLE LIGHT RAIL: Next milestone delayed again, on eve of another ‘early acquisition’ vote

Thanks for the tip. Curiosity has run high about how the change of administrations in Washington, D.C., could affect local services that rely on federal funding, and now we have one sign: The federal “Record of Decision” for Sound Transit‘s West Seattle Link Extension has been delayed, again. The original timeline was that it could have happened as soon as a month after the ST Board made its final decision back in October about West Seattle light-rail routing and station locations; then the Federal Transit Authority‘s online dashboard showed a new date for the Record of Decision, due in late February, aka right about now – but a reader just pointed us to the federal website link showing it’s just changed again, to late April.

We have questions out to Sound Transit, including how, or whether, that affects work being done now on the project; the project website notes that when it’s issued, for example, final design can begin.

As we reported four days ago, the ST Board’s monthly meeting tomorrow is scheduled to include a vote on expanding the list of properties for which it’s pursuing early acquisition; the additions to the list would include the North Delridge buildings that house Mode Music Studios (WSB sponsor), Mode Music and Performing Arts, The Skylark, and Ounces, all on the site designated for the Delridge light-rail station. We also reported last week on Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell, an ST Board member, issuing an executive order setting up city actions that might speed up the construction timeline.